Driver who ran from fatal wreck facing second-degree murder, DWI charges

article

The driver who police said ran away from the scene of a fatal wreck Sunday morning in west Charlotte is facing several charges including second-degree murder and DWI.

James Nelson Winston was charged with DWI upon his arrival at Atrium-Main where he is being treated for his injuries. Arrest warrants for Winston have been issued for second-degree murder, felony death by motor vehicle, felony hit-and-run, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana, and open liquor container.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning at 3:33 a.m., March 8 in the 3300 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.

As they arrived on scene, officers located a 2014 Acura ILX and a 2007 Toyota Camry. The driver of the Toyota, Nigel Brown, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Acura, later identified as Winston, had run away from the scene of the wreck, police said. A passenger of the Acura, Tyrek Boyd, was transported to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center-Main for treatment.

FATAL HIT-AND-RUN ON WILKINSON BOULEVARD, SEARCH FOR SUSPECT UNDERWAY

CMPD said that the Acura was traveling east on Wilkinson Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it struck the Toyota which had been turning left onto Donald Ross Road from Wilkinson Boulevard.

Advertisement

Detectives determined that the Acura was reported stolen in Charlotte on February 4, 2020. The investigation further determined that Winston was driving while impaired, his license was in a revoked status, and he had an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

Excessive speed, recklessness, and alcohol are contributing factors in this crash for Winston, police said. The passenger of the Aruca, Boyd, has been charged with possession of alcohol by a person under 21.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It's FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

This remains an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call Det. Crum 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.