Driver with shotgun, drugs taken down on Monroe Road

A man who refused to pull over during a routine traffic stop was found in possession of a dangerous firearm and drugs, police say.

On Sunday around 7:30 p.m. a CMPD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for an erratic movement violation and the driver refused to pull over.

The officer did not pursue the vehicle, however, notified other officers in the area about the incident.

CMPD located the vehicle on Monroe Road and as officers approached the vehicle noticed a shotgun. Dialogue was initiated and the suspect surrendered. Meth was also seized from the vehicle.

John Cook, 57, faces multiple charges on drug possession and having a gun as a convicted felon.