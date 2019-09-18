Drivers have difficulty navigating North Tryon Street's new traffic pattern

Charlotte drivers heading to and from Uptown on North Tryon Street need to be aware of a major change.

A portion of the street is now one way heading out of Uptown. Church Street is now the road drivers will use to get into the area.

The new traffic pattern seems to be causing confusion for drivers. Before the sun came up Wednesday, FOX 46 cameras caught drivers heading in the wrong direction.

“This is a total mess,” a frustrated driver said.

Wednesday morning there was a steady stream of cars and trucks on North Tryon Street heading towards Uptown. Up until Wednesday that was allowed, but now North Tryon Street is one way from Dalton Avenue to 30th Street, meaning you can only use that road heading away from Uptown.

Church Street from 30th to 23rd Street is now the route you use to head into Uptown. Charlotte DOT leaders say this is a permanent change.

"This closure is necessary for median and storm drain construction related to the North Tryon Business Corridor project," Charlotte DOT said in a statement released Wednesday evening.

One business owner told FOX 46 Charlotte they didn’t find out about the traffic pattern change until they drove to work Wednesday morning.

CDOT leaders say the new way of getting in and out of Uptown is part of a plan to make the streets safer for pedestrians. New bike lanes, cross walks and sidewalks will eventually be added.

If you use Google Maps, Siri or Waze to help you navigate the new traffic pattern isn’t on those apps yet.