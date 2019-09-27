Drivers running posted stop sign at busy South End intersection

If you stand at the corner of Church and Summit streets in South End long enough; you can see firsthand what residents are upset about. Drivers are running the posted stop sign and increasing their chances of hitting another car or even a person. Just this week a woman pushing a stroller was hit by a car after it ran a stop sign.

"I didn't see it, but I believe it would happen," said South End resident Steven Hix.

Friday afternoon FOX46 cameras were rolling as it almost happened again. A man nearly swiped by a car rolling through a stop sign.

"No one really ever slows down or stops,” Hix added.

In a matter of an hour at least twenty cars roll through the stop sign, some not slowing down at all. By law, a proper stop means the car comes to a complete rest while the driver can take a look at what’s around. Many say the area simply isn't designed for pedestrians.

"There's a level of having to be cautious as a pedestrian, but there's also a level of having to follow the law as a driver," Hix said.

Chris Suozzo, also a Southend resident added, “Charlotte is becoming a lot more urban. You really have to watch out when you're driving, and know that you're not the only one on the road.”

Residents say there are some things they think could make the intersection of Church and Summit a little safer for everyone. Some of those suggestions included crosswalk bars, narrowing the lanes and cleaner markers in the road, and added street patrol.

We reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. They were unable to comment on whether or not there are any immediate plans to monitor this intersection.