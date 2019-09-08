Drowning victim located, recovered on Lake Norman

article

A search and recovery effort was underway on Lake Norman after a person went missing late Saturday, authorities are saying. Officials confirmed that as of 11:40 a.m. on Sunday that the victim had been located and recovered.

Officials responded to calls around 4 p.m. Saturday to a lake incident involving a possible drowning 100 yards offshore, resports indicated.

People in the area were screaming for help nearby 154 Barksdale Lane near the site of the drowning. The Cornelius Fire Department responded and a search ensued. In addition Lake Norman and Denver Fire Departments were called to the scene.

It is unclear at this time what led to the drowning.

This is a developing story and we will have moreon this as information comes into the newsroom.