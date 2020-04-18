Drug stash, guns, cash found in Albemarle woman's home, police say
ALBEMARLE, N.C. - A woman who was found in possession of a stash of drugs and multiple guns is now facing charges, according to authorities.
On Wednesday detectives executed a search warrant at 626 Elizabeth Ave. and arrested Rachel Thomas, 37.
37 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, two guns and about $5,000 in cash were found and seized. One gram of cocaine can cost $25 according to AddictonCenter.com.
Thomas is facing multiple charges including felony drug possession, and intent to sell and distribute.
Her first court appearance is June 8.