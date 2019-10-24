Drunk driver accused of hitting 4 construction workers, killing 1, now charged with murder

article

A Concord woman accused of hitting four construction workers while driving drunk over the weekend is now facing a murder charge for the death of one of the workers.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, Concord public safety officers charged Danyel McKenzie Middleton with second-degree murder as a result of a crash that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Police say Middleton was driving under the influence and barreled into a construction zone on Concord Mills Boulevard, hitting Victor Ortiz Ceyon, Marco Antonio Cruz, Victorio Martinez Cruz, and Soccorro Maya Martinez.

Martinez was killed in the crash, while his co-workers were hospitalized with injuries.

Middleton was previously charged with death by motor vehicle and felony serious injury by motor vehicle and was given a $1 million bond. With the upgraded charge of second-degree murder, Middleton was given no bond and remains in the Cabarrus County Jail.

She will have her first appearance on the murder charge on Oct. 25 in Cabarrus County District Court.