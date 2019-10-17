Drunk man breaks into Lincoln County home to take nap

article

A drunk man broke into a home in Lincoln County and hit the couch for a quick nap.

A deputy was called to the home on Executive Circle in Denver where a woman told him that she had recieved a call about a light being on in her deceased mother's home.

When she got to the house, she found an intoxicated man asleep on a couch inside. She asked the man, who she identifed as Timothy Ivey Jr., to leave and he did, but after checking the house she discovered it that had been gone through and that a window beside the back door was open.

A family friend later returned a ring to the woman that had been taken from the home, and the family friend said he had gotten the ring from Ivey.

Ivey, 47, was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. He was arrested and placed in the Lincoln County jail under a $10,000 secured bond.