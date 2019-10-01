Drunk man breaks into woman's home to take nap, asks her to 'give him an hour'

article

A drunk man broke into a woman's home in Shelby wanting to take a nap on her couch.

According to police, four women and a young man were in the house in the 200 block of Chestnut Street when Layman Mauney came in around 3:45 p.m. One woman, who was in the bathroom at the time, told officers she heard the screen door open and close, went out into the living room and found Mauney asleep on the could with his pants down, exposing his butt.

She told him to leave the house, but police say Mauney responded by telling her he was just taking a nap and told her to give him an hour.

The woman said Mauney finally got up, starting pushing around a wheelchair that was in the house and acted like he was going to punch holes in the walls.

Mauney finally left the home, which is when the responding officer found him staggering through the yard of a house near the intersection of Chestnut and E. Warren Streets. The officer says Mauney then laid down in the middle of the intersection, blocking traffic. After seeing the officer, Mauney got up and tried to walk away before leaning on a car, then falling into the grass on the roadside.

He was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, indecent exposure and drunk and disruptive conduct. His bond was set at $2,000, and he had his first court appearance on Monday, Sep. 30.