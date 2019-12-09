Drunk man grabs kids, rams house after verbal family spat in Statesville, police say

article

A 22-year-old is facing multiple charges for ramming his car into a home and causing a domestic disturbance, police say.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at 149 Cheshire Ridge road on Thursday only to find a home that had been struck multiple times by a vehicle.

Deputies identified Statesville resident Jose Reyes as the suspect and located him not far from the scene. Officials say he appeared to be intoxicated and was bleeding from his arm.

Reyes faces multiple charges including child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon.

The initial investigation revealed that Reyes had been drinking and got into a verbal spat with other family members inside the home. He then took three children and placed them in the car and then rammed the residence three separate times. The children received minor injuries but didn't require any medical attention.

Reyes has a criminal history that includes shoplifting and injury to personal property.