Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas suspending disconnections due to nonpayment in NC, SC

article

Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas officials said they will be suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately amid coronavirus concerns.

The following is the full Tweet posted on Duke Energy’s Twitter page:

"As a part of your community and a provider of essential services, we are here to support you during this uncertain time. Since many of our customers may be facing unusual financial hardship, we are suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately.

This applies to all home and business accounts in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee. We will continue to look for ways to support customer needs during the pandemic. Thank you."