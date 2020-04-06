Duke testing 89 nuclear sirens Wednesday in Catawba

article

As if you weren't already on edge.

Duke Energy plans to test its 89 nuclear power plant sirens in Catawba County on Wednesday for a length of about three minutes.

Issuing a statement on Monday the company says the sirens will begin at 11:50 a.m. on April 8. The 89 sirens span some 10 miles within Catawba County.

Duke says the tests are being conducted in cooperation with officials in Gaston, Mecklenburg and York counties.