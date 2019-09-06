Early voting for District 9 special election extended for counties impacted by Hurricane Dorian
RALEIGH, N.C. - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has extended early voting for counties impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Several counties in the Congressional District 9 special election were closed for certain times of the early-voting period as a result of Hurricane Dorian. Counties impacted were:
Bladen County
Cumberland County
Robeson County
Scotland County
Hurricane Dorian made landfall at Cape Hatteras, damaging property and causing power outages across eastern North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Dorian's arrival to the North Carolina coast.
The NCSBE has ordered early voting, including same-day registration to take place in the impacted counties as follows:
Bladen:
Friday September 6, 2019
- County Board of Elections office from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tar Heel Municipal Building from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday September 7, 2019
- County Board of Elections office from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tar Heel Municipal Building 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cumberland
Saturday September 7, 2019
- County Board of Elections office and East Regional Library from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Robeson
Friday September 6, 2019
- County Board of Elections office from 12 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
- All other one-stop sites from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday September 7, 2019
- County Board of Elections office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- All other one-stop sites from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Scotland
Saturday September 7, 2019
- County Board of Elections office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.