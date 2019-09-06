Early voting for District 9 special election extended for counties impacted by Hurricane Dorian

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has extended early voting for counties impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Several counties in the Congressional District 9 special election were closed for certain times of the early-voting period as a result of Hurricane Dorian. Counties impacted were:

Bladen County

Cumberland County

Robeson County

Scotland County

Hurricane Dorian made landfall at Cape Hatteras, damaging property and causing power outages across eastern North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Dorian's arrival to the North Carolina coast.

The NCSBE has ordered early voting, including same-day registration to take place in the impacted counties as follows:

Bladen:

Friday September 6, 2019

County Board of Elections office from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tar Heel Municipal Building from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday September 7, 2019

County Board of Elections office from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tar Heel Municipal Building 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cumberland

Saturday September 7, 2019

County Board of Elections office and East Regional Library from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Robeson

Friday September 6, 2019

County Board of Elections office from 12 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

All other one-stop sites from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday September 7, 2019

County Board of Elections office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All other one-stop sites from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Scotland

Saturday September 7, 2019