Early voting in NC ends tomorrow

Early voting Saturday in North Carolina, so if you haven't cast your ballot yet, now's the time.

For all the information you need, head to ncvoter.org, click on 'vote early', and then scroll down to the drop-down menu and choose your county.

A map will pop up, dotted with the different polling locations, along with their addresses.

Friday, voters in Charlotte took advantage of the chance to cast their ballot before the big rush on Super Tuesday next week.

Polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.