Early voting starts Thursday, find your polling location here

You decide: Starting tomorrow, the polls are open for North Carolina’s primary elections.

Starting at 8 a.m. and going until 7:30 pm, you can cast your ballot. Early voting ends Saturday, Feb. 29th.

For more on how to find your polling place to make sure your vote counts, just go to ncvoter.org.

Click on 'vote early', and then scroll down to the drop-down menu and choose your county. A map will pop up dotted with the different polling locations, along with their addresses and times of operation.

This is a semi-closed primary, meaning if you don't belong to a particular political party, you can still vote in the primary, but if you are a member of a political party, you can only vote for the candidates in that particular party.

Keep in mind that you do not need a photo ID to vote.