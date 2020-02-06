East Charlotte convenience store robbed 3 times in a month

Employees at an east Charlotte convenience store are staying on guard after being robbed three times in one month.

The store owner tells FOX 46 it's been the same person who's held them up at gunpoint each time.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday night, a normal night at Simon's Mart was quickly interrupted by a masked person armed with a gun and seemingly demanding money from a clerk who is trying to keep herself calm.

FOX 46 spoke with employees of the store who didn't want to be identified. They told us, that right now, things are scary.

The owner of the store wanted to get the video out because he wants justice. The main target has been Simon's Mart, but people tell us there have been issues all over the neighborhood.

"There's a lady who is over there on the side, they robbed her as well," said Jose Lopez, who works nearby.

Even though his store hasn't been hit, they're not taking any chances.

"My dad had to have a spatula, a pretty big, thick one, behind the cashier in case anything happened," said Carla Lopez, Jose's daughter.

CMPD sent pictures of one other armed robbery there and you can see that it appears to be the same person.

All these hold-ups have led to action. FOX 46 has been told that security measures have been stepped up and more cameras added to catch the action and hopefully, to keep the crook away.

"For someone to go in and shoot with a gun, that's upsetting," Carla said.

Despite all the extra measures, it still comes down to getting the suspect. The suspect in the video did have his face covered, but if you know who it could be, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

