East Charlotte home destroyed in fire

A home was destroyed in a fire in east Charlotte Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the 4100 block of Briarhill Drive around 8 p.m. where a fire was active. Firefighters were able to put the flames out, but the home was left badly damaged.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze. All hands are working and drivers are asked to use caution in the area. Officials have no provided a report on any injuries at this time.