East Charlotte woman awarded CMPD's Community Partner award

An east Charlotte neighbor is getting results for her community.

Mimi Davis from the Grove Park neighborhood and the East Charlotte Coalition of Neighborhoods is being honored by CMPD with the community partner award.

“They have a very successful neighborhood watch program which helps us out,” says Officer Ashley Brown, the Community Resource Officer for the Hickory Grove Division.

Davis is deeply active on the eastside, especially the Grove Park neighborhood where the roots run deep.

“We have a garden club we have a book club.. we have a young families group.. we have a Hispanic coalition and we try to provide social outlets so we try to unify anything we talk about in east," says Davis.

She says it's all about getting involved and communication, they have a Facebook page, a newsletter and the Grove Park Gazette.

Officer Brown says she relies on Davis and her impact in the community.

“She just goes above and beyond definitely deserves the community partner, says Off Brown.