Easy as pie! Holiday-themed donuts at Krispy Kreme

You may not have to bake that dreaded Thanksgiving day pie after all.

Now through Thanksgiving, a select number of Krispy Kreme locations are serving up an "Easy as Pie" donut collection featuring dutch apple pie, chocolate kreme pie, and cherry pie.

“We’ve taken some of your favorites and transformed them into delicious doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.

The dutch apple pie is a fresh take on a fall favorite with apple pie filling dipped in caramel icing and has a streusel topping. The chocolate kreme pie is filled with chocolate cream, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with a dollop of cream and finished with chocolate chips. The cherry pie donut is topped with short bread crumbles and has a cherry filling, and has icing.

The company says the sweet treats are great for Friendsgiving and even family gatherings and office celebrations, no baking or mixing required.

Krispy Kreme is based in Winston Salem and has select locations throughout the Charlotte area.