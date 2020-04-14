Eat well, sleep regularly, stay active: Health expert give tips on coping with coronavirus

Anxious, tired, overwhelmed? Are you having trouble sleeping or do you find yourself overeating? If so, you’re not alone. Adults and children are understandably feeling nervous and worried about COVID-19.

“Moms and dads are home with their kids. I think we need to be role models and show how we handle stress in life. Are you blowing up? Are you freaking out? Are you developing bad habits?”

Dr. Lisa Merritt is founder of Weddington Chiropractic Wellness Center in Charlotte. She’s a chiropractic physician and acupuncturist certified in rehab physical therapeutics. She’s been practicing holistic medicine for 40 years.

The top complaints she’s been hearing from patients are fatigue, lack of energy, and insomnia.

“Some stretches, I show them, wake up make sure you’re eating a healthy breakfast. You’re not trying to skip meals. You’re cognizant of what you’re eating. Sugar is really one of the worst things. Viruses love sugar.

Dr. Merritt says there are activities that can help reduce anxiety and stress.

“Reading, writing, journaling, music. Those are a lot of positive things to do. Gardening, lots of people are gardening.”

She also says there are essential tools that can help parents bring calmness to their household as we continue to navigate the current crisis.

“Every day say, what am I going to do today that’s positive? That’s helping me grow? Get some great music on that makes you dance because then you’re moving your body.”

Dr. Merritt says just take it one day at a time. Take control of the day by giving yourself a plan. She recommends making a list of goals, productive things and fun things, and then check the tasks off as you complete them.

And she says to remember that help and encouragement is out there. We’re all in this together.