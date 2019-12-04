Elderly couple missing in Lincoln County

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a couple that has been missing since Monday in Lincoln County, officials say.

Greenville, NC residents Charles and his wife Maxine were last seen near 1600 Beth Haven Church road in Denver on December 2nd. Both are believed to be suffering from dementia.

Maxine is described as an 80-year-old black female, about 5'7" and weighing 140 pounds. Charles is described as an 81-year-old black male, six feet tall and weighing 260 pounds. The couple could be in Tennessee, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 704-735-8202.