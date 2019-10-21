Elderly man killed in late night shooting in Salisbury, police say

A 71-year-old man has died following a shooting over the weekend in Salisbury, according to police.

The deadly shooting happened at 11:26 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at 628 W Kerr Street. As officers got to the scene, they found Emerson Truitt Roebuck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Roebuck was rushed to Novant Health Rowan and despite efforts of medical personnel, he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Salisbury Police Criminal Investigations and the North Carolina SBI responded to the crime scene on Saturday and began their investigation. This is the City of Salisbury’s second homicide of the year.

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.