Elderly person injured in fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WSIC NEWS) - An elderly individual was injured in a west Rowan County fire Tuesday evening.

Scotch-Irish Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Johnson tells WSIC fire fighters were called to Beaver Dam Road around 8:30 and found a camper fully-engulfed in flames. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. An adjacent camper and building also caught fire.

Two people were displaced by the fire. They had been living in the building that was destroyed along with one of the campers. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Woodleaf, Cleveland, County Line, Cool Springs, and Cooleemee Volunteer Fire Departments were called to help along with Rowan County EMS, the Rowan County Rescue Squad, and the Rowan County Fire Division.