Electrical fire at north Charlotte church causes $40K in damages

An overnight electrical fire at a north Charlotte church caused about $40,000 in damages, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at The United House of Prayer For All People Chuch in the 500 block of Beatties Ford Road.

A section of Beatties Ford Road was temporarily shut down while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. Luckily, no injuries have been reported. Emergency crews received a 911 call from a person who was passing by the area overnight.

The United House of Prayer For All People Chuch has several campuses in the Queen City area - many of which serve lunch in the community. FOX 46 is working to figure out if this campus is one of those lunch locations, and if it will be impacted due to the fire.

Charlotte Fire tells FOX 46 the electrical fire was accidental.