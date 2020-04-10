Employee at North Carolina Hardee’s tests positive for COVID-19

article

An employee at a Fayetteville, North Carolina Hardee’s has tested positive for COVID-19 – starting a joint investigation by the Cumberland and Harnett county health departments.

The employee, who is a Harnett County resident, works at the restaurant at 2309 Gillespie Street.

The health departments are asking anyone who was at the Hardee’s during the following times to take note:

- March 27, 5 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

- March 28, 5 a.m.-6 p.m.

- March 30, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

- March 31, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

- April 1, 5 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

- April 2, 5 a.m.- 2 p.m.

- April 3, 5 a.m.- 2 p.m.

- April 4, 5 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

- April 7, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Anyone who was at the Hardee’s during those times should stay home and isolate if they start to experience COVID-19 symptoms – fever, coughing, or shortness of breath.

No other Hardee’s locations in Cumberland County, North Carlina were affected.

The Hardee’s location was following guidelines for operation outlined in Executive Order 118 and was not providing dine-in service to customers.

The Cumberland County Epidemiology Clinic (910-433-3655) will provide information about the location and dates for potential exposure. Due to confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be provided. The phone line will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Offices are closed April 10 for the Easter holiday.

COVID-19 TIMELINE

March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case

March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency

March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic

March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency

March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people

March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people

March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits

March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.

March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths

March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April

March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.

April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers