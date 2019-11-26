Expand / Collapse search

Employee killed in shooting at adult arcade in east Charlotte, police say

The deadly shooting broke out around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at an adult arcade, La Casa Skilled Based Games, located at 5820 E WT Harris Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Gunfire broke out early Tuesday morning at an east Charlotte shopping center, killing an employee inside a local business, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. 

The employee, who police said is a man, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff, according to CMPD. 

A search for the suspect is underway. A description of the suspect has not yet been released to the public. 

The case is now being investigated as a homicide, police said. 

