Employee killed in shooting at adult arcade in east Charlotte, police say

Gunfire broke out early Tuesday morning at an east Charlotte shopping center, killing an employee inside a local business, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The deadly shooting broke out around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at an adult arcade, La Casa Skilled Based Games, located at 5820 E WT Harris Blvd.

The employee, who police said is a man, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff, according to CMPD.

Scene of reported shooting early Tuesday morning at a shopping center in east Charlotte.

A search for the suspect is underway. A description of the suspect has not yet been released to the public.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide, police said.

