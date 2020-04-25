Employee positive COVID-19 test prompts Bojangles closure in Lancaster

article

An employee that tested positive for the coronavirus prompted a Bojangles in Lancaster to close temporarily, the company said in a statement issued on Friday.

The employee, who worked at the 1205 N. Main Street location, last worked on Wednesday and is currently in self-isolation.

“The health and safety of our employees and guests are our top priorities, and we are thinking of our team member during their recovery,” said Brian Little, senior director for corporate communications for Bojangles’. “Our Safety and Quality Assurance teams have been preparing for weeks as we watched this health crisis evolve, so we were ready to take immediate action when this situation presented itself.”

The company says it notified health officials immediately and then closed to do a deep cleaning and sanitization.