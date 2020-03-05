Employee shot during robbery at Mr. C's Soul Food Restaurant in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A female employee was shot during an armed robbery at a north Charlotte restaurant Thursday, police confirm.
The shooting happened at Mr. C's Soul Food Restaurant located on N Tryon Street at E Craighead Road.
A family member told FOX 46 that a female employee of Mr. C's was shot during the robbery.
According to Medic, the woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
