Equipment issue prompted Charlotte airport tower evacuation

Published 
Charlotte
FOX 46 Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - An equipment issue prompted an evacuation in the traffic control tower on Sunday at Charlotte Douglas Airport, according to the airport's Twitter account.

Officials stated that operations were being impacted and delays were going to be expected.

Travelers were encouraged to check with airlines on the status of their flights.

