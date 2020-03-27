Essential businesses: What will remain open through the stay-at-home order

article

With a statewide stay-at-home order asking any non-essential workers in North Carolina to stay at home many are wondering just what qualifies as an essential business.

FOX 46 has been digging into the executive order put out by Governor Roy Cooper Friday to get you answers.

According to the order, businesses must first and foremost be able to meet social distancing requirements, meaning they can accommodate keeping employees at least six feet away from each other and customers, except at point of sale or purchase.

They must also serve some kind of essential function. Here are some of the businesses and organizations deemed essential:

FULL LIST FROM GOV. COOPER'S OFFICE