Estranged husband fatally shoots other man, before turning gun on himself in front of estranged wife, police say

FOX 46 has reported on two domestic-related homicides in the past week. The most recent was Wednesday on North Main Street in Granite Quarry.

“It appears this was a domestic-related incident that tragically went wrong,” said police chief Mark Cook.

Police and witnesses tell FOX 46 an estranged husband showed up to his ex’s house, and shot 30-year-old Tyler Hamilton before walking into the house and shooting himself in front of his estranged wife.

Both men died at the scene.

Police haven’t confirmed the woman had a restraining order against the shooter, 26-year-old Andrew Myers, but the landlord’s relative told FOX 46, “There was an instance when we had to replace the door locks and everything because, from what I understand, there was a restraining order,” said Anthony Cira.

The story reminds domestic violence survivor Audra Toussaint about the changes she’d still like to see.

“I got my first restraining order in October of 2014,” she said. “I had it renewed in October of 2015, 2017, 2018 and I'll go back in November of 2020 to get my 5th renewal,” she listed.

Toussaint says her abuser violated the restraining order ten times already. To her, the idea that it’s on victims to get it constantly renewed is backwards.

“Victims of domestic violence - not just sexual assault - should be able to file a lifetime restraining order against their abuser,” Toussaint said.

FOX 46 reached to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein to see if he’d support a lifetime restraining order, and are waiting to hear back.