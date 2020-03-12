EVENTS CANCELED: State health officials say postpone events involving 100+ people

The spread of coronavirus has caused events to be canceled and postponed across North Carolina. This includes several weekend events in and around the Charlotte area.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials urged that any event or meeting involving more than 100 people be canceled, postponed or modified. Concerts, conferences, sporting events and meetings were included in this.

Teleworking is being encouraged to the maximum capability for all employers and it is also encouraged to hold large meetings virtually.

Health officials emphasized that the desired distance between individuals to lower the risk of spreading the virus is at least six feet.

"We urge everyone to comply with these steps," Gov. Cooper said.

Below is a full list of events impacted by coronavirus. Click on the link next to the event you're interested in for more information.

EVENTS IMPACTED

Rich and Bennett's St. Patrick Day Bar Crawl postponed: http://bit.ly/2wOikX0

Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed: http://bit.ly/2TNe8zP

Black & Blue Craft Beer Festival postponed: http://bit.ly/3aOya2A

USO Airports suspending operations in the U.S.

Michael Buble tour postponed: http://bit.ly/2TZBNfo

Charlotte Girl Tribe March 28 Pop Up Event postponed until June 13: http://bit.ly/33fEM7m

Underexposed Film Festival York County: http://bit.ly/2IGf2aZ

Boone: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Daniel Boone Rail Jam, Town Council Meetings, Police Forum, Public Hearings, Town Committee Meetings & Town Board Meetings Cancelled

SPORTING EVENTS IMPACTED

NBA season suspended: http://bit.ly/39LLpAP

ALL NCAA basketball conference tournaments canceled, NCAA March Madness canceled: http://bit.ly/2IGiTot

ACC suspended all athletic-related activities including all competition

NCHSAA State Basketball Championships to be played with no fans

NHL suspends regular season

Mexican National Team's 2020 U.S. Tour March Games in Charlotte and Arlington Cancelled

Special Olympics is suspended

C-USA Suspends 2020 Spring Campaign

49ers Cancel Annual Spring Football Game

Conference USA suspended

SCHOOLS IMPACTED