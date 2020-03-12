EVENTS CANCELED: State health officials say postpone events involving 100+ people
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The spread of coronavirus has caused events to be canceled and postponed across North Carolina. This includes several weekend events in and around the Charlotte area.
During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials urged that any event or meeting involving more than 100 people be canceled, postponed or modified. Concerts, conferences, sporting events and meetings were included in this.
Teleworking is being encouraged to the maximum capability for all employers and it is also encouraged to hold large meetings virtually.
Health officials emphasized that the desired distance between individuals to lower the risk of spreading the virus is at least six feet.
"We urge everyone to comply with these steps," Gov. Cooper said.
Below is a full list of events impacted by coronavirus. Click on the link next to the event you're interested in for more information.
EVENTS IMPACTED
- Rich and Bennett's St. Patrick Day Bar Crawl postponed: http://bit.ly/2wOikX0
- Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed: http://bit.ly/2TNe8zP
- Black & Blue Craft Beer Festival postponed: http://bit.ly/3aOya2A
- Juicy Brews Balls to the Wall Craft Beer
- USO Airports suspending operations in the U.S.
- Michael Buble tour postponed: http://bit.ly/2TZBNfo
- Charlotte Girl Tribe March 28 Pop Up Event postponed until June 13: http://bit.ly/33fEM7m
- Underexposed Film Festival York County: http://bit.ly/2IGf2aZ
- Boone: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Daniel Boone Rail Jam, Town Council Meetings, Police Forum, Public Hearings, Town Committee Meetings & Town Board Meetings Cancelled
SPORTING EVENTS IMPACTED
- NBA season suspended: http://bit.ly/39LLpAP
- ALL NCAA basketball conference tournaments canceled, NCAA March Madness canceled: http://bit.ly/2IGiTot
- ACC suspended all athletic-related activities including all competition
- NCHSAA State Basketball Championships to be played with no fans
- NHL suspends regular season
- Mexican National Team's 2020 U.S. Tour March Games in Charlotte and Arlington Cancelled
- Special Olympics is suspended
- C-USA Suspends 2020 Spring Campaign
- 49ers Cancel Annual Spring Football Game
- Conference USA suspended
SCHOOLS IMPACTED
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools, Burke County Public Schools and Union County Public Schools have canceled all field trips
- UNC Charlotte transitioning to online instruction "wherever possible," March 16-March 31. Classes are not canceled, residence halls remain open dn no students are being forced to leave: http://bit.ly/3aJUjPB
- Appalachian State University spring break extended until March 23. The university remains open.
- Wintrop University transitioning to online instruction March 23-April 3.
- Western Carolina University spring break extended until March 23.
- Gardner-Webb University transitioning to online instruction and spring break extended until March 18.