Events, travel plans being canceled in and around Charlotte

If you have travel plans, NC Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging you to reconsider There will be daily meetings here in Charlotte as the risk of coronavirus spreading increases.

"We will continue to have regular daily meetings around how this impacts the people living inside our Mecklenburg County," said Mayor Vi Lyles.

Fear over the spread of the coronavirus are causing major events to be canceled across the country, but Mayor Vi Lyles says so far, that's not happening here in Charlotte.

"There are guidelines that have been talked about in terms of crowds and the size, making sure there's distance, all of those things are under considerations but there has been no guidelines to say that we should not have gatherings," said Mayor Lyles.

Several large events including the Saint Patrick's Day Parade, bar crawl, U.S. National Whitewater Center green river revival, and the Hornets game are all scheduled for this weekend and none of them have been canceled.

"I think it should be up to the people to stay home if you're worried about it personally but as far as events go and cancellations I think that you should keep everything rolling," one neighbor told FOX 46.

"I think it's good for everyone to still get together," said Zachary Tussel.

Tussel says concerns over COVID-19 already canceled some of his plans but he's not letting it affect his weekend.

"We were supposed to go to a street bike racing event down in Texas and they canceled that," he said.

As of right now, the only thing he's planning to change are his greetings.

"Fist bumps only!"

Others say practicing good hygiene and making good decisions should be enough.

"If we would act as if it was just flu season you know, you wash your hands, you use hand sanitizer, you don't touch your face, you don't rub your eyes and stuff like that, I think we would be okay," another neighbor said.