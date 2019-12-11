EWP Refunds “Passport” Money After FOX 46 report

article

Days after telling his story to FOX 46, Clint Beavers says Eat Work Play has offered him a full refund.

“Apparently my interview did the trick,” said Beavers in a text message. “I JUST got two emails with my passport money being refunded.”

Beavers purchased a $25 passport from Eat Work Play, which was advertised as offering exclusive deals and discounts to “local events, hot spots, new restaurants,” founder Davon Bailey told FOX 46 back in September.

NEW COMPLAINTS AGAINST EAT WORK PLAY; CUSTOMERS WANT ‘PASSPORT’ REFUNDS

Beavers says EWP never gave him the passport and blocked him when he complained. The company recently canceled a Willy Wonka-themed gala amid accusations it failed to deliver promised donations to several local charities, which had been collected during its social events.

FOX 46’s requests for comment to EWP about why it hasn’t issued “passport” refunds, and its “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau, have been ignored despite founder Davon Bailey’s spokesperson saying he would be “more than happy to address any additional questions or concerns.”

Beavers credits FOX 46 for getting him results but it’s unclear if any other customers have been offered refunds.