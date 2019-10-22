Ex-husband shoots ex-wife outside her office in Kannapolis

article

A man has been arrested after approaching his ex-wife at her place of employment and shooting her in the shoulder, police say.

Kannapolis resident Gary Belk Sr, 66, faces multiple charges including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Officers responded to calls around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning about a shooting incident on Denver Street. Valerie Belk arrived at her place of employment and was approached by her estranged husband, who pointed a gun at her and ordered her out of her vehicle. She attempted to get out of the car and flee the suspect who in turn shot her in the shoulder, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. She was able to get back in her car and flee the suspect.

Belk was later taken into custody in his home in Rowan County.

This investigation remains open.