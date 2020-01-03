Ex of CMPD officer accused of giving her kids, 1 and 6, alcohol speaks out after case dropped

A Charlotte mother is furious after charges were dropped against a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer accused of giving her young children alcohol. Her kids were just 1 and 6-years-old at the time.

"You know you did incorrect and it's sad you can't take responsibility," Blair Artis told FOX 46.

The mother of two spoke out for the first time on Friday after a judge found her ex-boyfriend, CMPD Officer Robert Milton, not guilty of child abuse.

Artis said she watched in shock as Milton poured Smirnoff Ice into the mouths of their 1-year-old son and her 6-year-old in May of 2019.

"He gave them both about a mouthful to where it was gushing out the sides," Artis explained. "I was astonished. I've known Robert for six years, he's never done anything to hurt any of my children."

Artis said Milton told her it would help the kids fall asleep and wouldn't hurt them.

"I just said what the F are you doing," Artis said.

On Friday, Jan. 3, a judge dismissed the case. Artis tells FOX 46 it was on a technicality - saying it was because the original police report listed her kids' names as 'temporarily withheld.'

"I feel like I let my children down because I allowed this person to get away. Basically he doesn't have to take any type of responsibility for his actions," Artis said.

Milton didn't respond to multiple requests for comment by FOX 46. An internal affairs investigation found Milton guilty and recommended the former airport division cop be fired after he was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

"Being disappointed is probably the weakest adjective we could come up with his actions," a member with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said back in 2019.

Artis said he was instead allowed to quietly retire from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Milton joined the force in 2012 and was credited with saving a woman's life by performing CPR after she went into cardiac arrest in 2016.

CMPD did not respond Friday to a request for comment.

"The fact that they found him not guilty in the courthouse but internal affairs found him guilty it's heartbreaking, it's heart wrenching," Artis said.