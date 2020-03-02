Expect major road closures ahead of President Trump's visit in Charlotte

article

Heads up, Charlotteans. President Trump will be holding a "Keep America Great" rally in Charlotte Monday evening and he's expected to land right in the middle of rush hour at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in anticipation of the President's visit to Charlotte, drivers can expect heavy delays around 4 pm. and 9 p.m. in areas surrounding the airport and Bojangles Coliseum.

Roadways between and around the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Bojangles Arena and Independence Boulevard between I-277 and Albemarle Road will be shut down and completely inaccessible between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., CMPD said in a news release on Monday.

PRESIDENT TRUMP PLANS TO HOLD RALLY IN CHARLOTTE AHEAD OF SUPER TUESDAY

Dozens of President Trump supporters camped out outside Bojangles Coliseum in order to secure a spot at his rally on Monday. As of 11 a.m., hundreds of Trump supporters were lined up outside to get tickets.

President Trump is hosting the campaign rally the night before the Super Tuesday primary in North Carolina.

On Tuesday, voters in 14 states, including North Carolina, will cast votes in the presidential primary.