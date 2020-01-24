Explosion at Houston building shakes city, scatters debris

article

A large explosion at a building in Houston was felt for miles away and left rubble scattered in the area.

The explosion shook other buildings about 4:30 a.m. Friday, with reports on Twitter of a boom felt across the city. Houston Police say the explosion happened at 4500 Gessner Road.

Houston police tweeted that they were responding and officers were blocking off streets in the area.

There was no immediate confirmation from authorities of injuries, but KTRK-TV interviewed a man who said he saw a bloodied man walking around afterward. A fire burned following the explosion.

This story was reported from Charlotte, North Carolina