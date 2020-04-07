Explosion at hydrogen fuel plant in Catawba County damages nearby homes

article

An explosion at a plant in Long View Tuesday morning damaged nearby homes and could be felt miles away.

The incident occurred at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, April 7 at 620 23rd Street Northwest.

According to the Hickory Fire Department, multiple units responded to the call and were able to get all employees out of the building safely.

FOX 46 Charlotte

Structural damage has been reported to the rear of the building, as well as several nearby homes.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.