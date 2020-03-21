FAA halted flights to NYC-area, Philadelphia

article

The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a brief suspension of flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to "stop all departures" to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport. The halt was lifted after about 30 minutes. Initially air traffic controllers were warned it could last several hours.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York is reviewing places to put new hospital beds in response to the coronavirus outbreak, including New York City's main convention center and some state university campuses. Cuomo said Saturday at a news briefing that the goal is to get hospital capacity up to 75,000 beds from around 50,000.

He says possible locations for temporary hospitals include Stony Brook University and SUNY College at Old Westbury on Long Island and the Westchester County Center, in addition to Manhattan's Javits Center. He says the hospitals would be operated by the Army Corps of Engineers.