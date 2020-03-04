Facebook cracks down on foreign election meddling

Facebook is investing in technology and manpower to stop foreign forces from trying to manipulate our debates and our democracy, officials tell FOX 46.

“We’ve been pretty clear that we weren’t ready and we missed the scope of the threat heading into 2016,” Facebook head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in a satellite interview.

Gleicher spoke to FOX 46 from a new operations center inside Facebook’s California headquarters dedicated to fighting foreign interference in our elections.

“Our teams are doing everything that they can,” Gleicher said.

In 2016, Russian operatives posed as Americans and used Facebook and other social media to divide us, make debates more divisive and sow discord, intelligence agencies concluded.

Gleicher prosecuted cybercrime at the Justice Department and was director of cybersecurity policy for the National Security Council at the White House. He is now focused on stopping election meddling.

“What is Facebook doing right now to stop foreign interference in the 2020 election and is it enough?,” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant.

“First, we drastically expanded the size of the teams working on this,” said Gleicher.

Facebook now has a dedicated team of 35,000 employees, and new artificial intelligence technology, to identify suspicious accounts and activity. The social network is looking for “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” They are working closely with the FBI and Homeland Security, Google, Twitter and Microsoft.

Gleicher says Facebook also works closely with local and state elections officials, including in the Carolinas, because they’re the ones who will likely see new trends, patterns and threats first, allowing them to respond faster.

This month, Facebook shut down 78 accounts, 11 pages, and 29 groups. They have identified manipulation campaigns originating from Russia, Iran, Vietnam and Myanmar.

“By and large,” said Gleicher, “we’re catching these operations sooner, earlier and before they’re able to have major impact.”

Facebook is also rolling out new measures to flag false posts. The social network is working with more than 50 third-party fact checkers from around the world to label false content and suppress it.

Information deemed false will display a warning on Facebook and Instagram. It’s unclear if the changes will be enough but Gleicher says they are taking the threats seriously this time around.

“You have core teams of determined experts across the community focused on this challenge and working together,” he said. “To make sure that public debate heading into the election is authentic and open and clear.”