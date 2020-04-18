Facebook group starts ‘adopt-a-senior’ to help 2020 graduates celebrate

With most graduations canceled, what is supposed to be a happy time for many high school seniors is quite the opposite right now, but strangers are getting results to keep the celebration going with the classic pomp and circumstance; memories and moments seniors across America are missing out in the wake of COVID-19.

"I didn't think I would miss it at first, but you don't realize how going to school and seeing everyone is a part of your life," Jada Carter said.

"Mostly just disappointment. I’m sad for them and people are still making college decisions so now they're finishing classwork, choosing where to go to school and are unsure what the future looks like,” said Lauren Carter.

A Facebook group with more than 20,000 people is now getting results for high school seniors.

Parents from all over posted their children's pictures and strangers are adopting them one by one.

Some are sending words of encouragement while others are choosing to adopt the seniors to send them cards and gifts to celebrate.

"It heartwarming, it reinforces your belief in humanity, because when the chips are down we can all come together," Lauren said. "We know the future is coming so we still have to prepare for that so that kind of helps us focus on that instead of what she's missing.”

Jada has been accepted to 17 schools and narrowed down her choice to three. Her mother says knowing people all around the world want to see her succeed is amazing and helps keep Jada focused on the future.

"It’s exciting to plan for the future because it’s going to be a new experience and it teaches us a lot focusing on college and getting ready for that," said Jada.

Getting ready for what's to come as people around the world get results and show love for what's happening now.