Families of homicide victims gather in uptown for night of remembrance

They're part of a crowd that no one would wish to be a part of, but it's one thing in their lives that unites them together.

Wednesday night, members of a support group for families of homicide victims met at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, to meet with investigators and to remember the lives lost.

"On August 3, 2009, a part of me left, because my son was killed," James McGill said. The case involving his son, Ja'Ron, remains unsolved.

"She was beautiful, she was a model, studied cosmetology," Ly Proudhomme said, speaking of her daughter, Cherilyn Crawford, who was killed in a quadruple homicide that was recently solved.

Wednesday marked a National Day of Remembrance for murder victims, and the event honoring it came among a backdrop of a rash of homicides in Charlotte - there have been 79 so far this year to date.

Some of those in attendance at the event lost family members to homicide just weeks ago.

"(The support group) gives us a place to go, a place to fit in," Prudhomme said. "Those are the only people that truly understand."

Those in attendance at the event said the grief never really goes away, but the difference, for them, comes in how they moved forward.