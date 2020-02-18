Family, friends, neighbors gather at Cayce City Hall for Faye Swetlik’s vigil

Dozens of neighbors in Cayce, SC gathered at the town hall Tuesday night for a vigil to remember the life of six-year-old Faye Swetlik.

The Lexington County Coroner revealed heartbreaking details of what happened to little Faye Tuesday afternoon. Other authorities confirm Coty Taylor, who was also found dead in the same neighborhood kidnapped and killed the six-year-old girl.

“I can tell you the deceased male that had been contacted and interviewed at 602 Piccadilly on Wednesday afternoon. He was cooperative and gave consent to the agents to look through the house. Those agents did not see anything that that alerted them to believe that he had knowledge or was in any way involved in Faye's disappearance at that time,” said Byron Snellgrove, Director of Cayce’s Department of Public Safety.

Three days after Faye’s disappearance, officers followed a garbage truck through the neighborhood. When they reached Taylor’s house, they found a child's polka dot rain boot in the trash along with a soup ladle that had freshly dug dirt on it.

“I encourage you to honor Faye’s life by continuing to look out for one another and by finding the good in each other,"

Just hours later, hundreds, including Faye's family, showed up to city hall in Cayce to pray for her.

Her family was overcome with emotion while listening to how Faye's principal described her at school.

Advertisement

“She added sunshine upon entering the school and she would bounce into breakfast with excitement and a morning hug.”

Trinity Baptist Church is having a remembrance ceremony for Faye on Friday at 7 p.m.

"She had her whole life ahead of her. She needed to live. It's sad. It's sad. It's just sad," said neighbor Patty Brazell.