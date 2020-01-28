Family, friends want answers after man arrested by CMPD dies days later

Friends and family of a man who died after being taken into police custody say they want transparency from CMPD.

Those who knew Harold Jermaine Easter are asking what happened prior to his death while he was in the hands of CMPD officers.

“Here is where they brought Jermaine and this is the place we are assuming something bad happened because no one came to support Jermaine. Jermaine was in a cell, in a room here and they allowed Jermaine to pass, basically,” said family spokesperson

According to police, Easter was arrested last Thursday and brought back to the Metro Division substation on Beatties Ford Road where he was charged with drug and traffic offenses.

MAN WHO HAD MEDICAL EMERGENCY WHILE IN POLICE CUSTODY DIES

They say he experienced a serious medical emergency and later died in the hospital. Now, the investigation into his death is underway.

On Monday, CMPD announced that five members of its Metro Division were placed on leave, including Officer Brentley Vinson, the man who shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott back in 2016.

Advertisement

Police say their initial investigation revealed Easter lost consciousness while he was being processed at the station. They went on to say officers gave medical aid and called for Medic.

Easter was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead Sunday. Now the family is calling for transparency.

“Moving forward the only thing we going to do is make sure we get justice. We're calling for an FBI investigation on behalf of this family and on behalf of Jermaine and his death. We don’t want any internal affairs to do anything and we're calling on the DA to ask for the same thing,”

