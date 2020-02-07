Family holds vigil for man shot, killed in Uber; driver says company has left him without help

The family of a 19-year-old shot and killed in an Uber last weekend held a vigil for him Friday, and FOX 46 spoke with the driver of that car who says he was a victim too, and isn’t getting the help he desperately needs.

Jacquez Moore’s family gathered at Camp Greene Park to remember the 19-year-old, just days after he was murdered in the back of the Uber.

Brenton Floyd, the driver of that Uber, spoke only to FOX 46 about what happened and how the rideshare service isn't doing anything to help him in the wake of this tragedy.

“This right here is where the bullet went in. Here and here,” Floyd said as he showed FOX 46 the damage done to his car.

He can barely talk about the terrifying night that changed his life forever.

Uber driver Brenton Floyd tells FOX 46 he was traumatized by the tragic Feb. 2 shooting, and is looking for help from the company.

Sunday, Feb. 2, Floyd was driving two passengers when all of a sudden, someone shot into the back of his car near East WT Harris Boulevard.

“Unfortunately, the young man did not make it and the lady received a minor injury on her hand. It was a traumatic, shocking thing. I didn’t bother anyone. I work hard and so I didn’t understand how anything like this could happen to me but it did and I’m trying my best to deal with it,” Floyd said.

Right now, investigators believe Moore and the woman who was also shot were targeted.

Although it’s been days since the shooting, the car at the center of the murder sits untouched in Floyd’s driveway. He says he’s too upset to continue driving and he doesn’t have money to fix his car.

Floyd's damaged car sits in his driveway. He said he's too upset to continue driving.

“Uber has not really been in contact with me and has not really given me any good advice. The inky thing they want from me is a $1,000 deductible which is I can understand if I crashed into someone’s car or it was the other way around. Someone fired a weapon into my car and now I have to really pay for damages to my car,” Floyd said.

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man they say shot Moore. The 19-year-old will be laid to rest Saturday.

