Family member found after 2 boys found walking down the street alone in Chester

The Chester Police Department announced thanks to the community, a family member of two young boys who were found walking down the street alone on Monday has been found.

"The Chester Police Department would like to thank each of you for your assistance in locating the parents/family of these young children. Through your diligence, we have been able to locate a family member," police said. "We want to thank each of you for your assistance."

Authorities said the two boys were located on Hinton Street in the city of Chester.

"The children are doing well because of this community and how you reacted to this incident," Chester Police said.