Family mourns Concord man killed in Alaska plane crash

The siblings of a local first responder killed in a weekend plane crash in Alaska say they want him to be honored and remembered.

Rob Cartner siblings say he had a love of helping others.

Cartner was one of three people killed in that plane crash near Cooper Landing Friday night. While the investigation continues into what happened, Cartner's family says they are remembering the good times of a man who gave so much.

The way his family described it, to know Rob Cartner was to love him and to understand his love for others.

"He was a very caring person. He would do anything for you. You didn't even have to ask, he just did it...and he enjoyed doing it," sister Nelda Croom said.

Croom is just one of Cartner's sisters. Another is Leigh Marshall.

"He was the baby of three sisters and was very spoiled by us," Marshall said.

The siblings also describe their brother as determined and hardworking.

"Once he did one thing, he was ready to tackle the next thing," said Marshall.

Cartner worked as a contractor here, but a degree in nursing is what took him across the country to Alaska.

"He would work a month and then would be off a month," brother-in-law Gary Marshall said.

Cartner was nearing the end of an 'on' month and had just celebrated a birthday when he died.

Authorities in Alaska say he was among three people killed on a chartered flight. Cartner and another man, Maddox Burts from Alabama were working for Medevac Alaska when the plane they were in, crashed.

The pilot, Glen Morthorpe, was also killed. Officials say Morthorpe had years of experience flying in Alaska and haven't said what specifically caused the crash. However, the weather was reported to be bad and was part of the reason it took nearly two days to get to the crash site.

Back in Concord, Cartner's family awaits answers on all this, but, for now, they're focusing less on that.

"We have been able to laugh because of all the things that have happened over the course of the years," Marshall said.

"Even though he was the youngest, he was the toughest, and he kept us in line," Croom said.

They want everyone to remember how he lived.

"He just loved life," his brother-in-law said.

A service is planned for Friday up in Alaska. FOX 46 is told some members of Cartner's family will be going up. Plans are being worked out for a memorial service here in the near future.