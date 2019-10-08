Family of 3 displaced after overnight house fire in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A family of three has been displaced after a fire broke out at their home overnight in north Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home located in the 1800 block Jennings Street. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is assisting the three people who were living at the house.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.