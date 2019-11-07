Family of Catawba County boy with autism raising money for service dog

For one 11-year-old Catawba County boy, a service dog could save his life. That's why his family is working to raise money to make it happen.

Jayden has severe non-verbal autism and intractable epilepsy. Because of his epilepsy, which is a neurological disorder, Jayden sometimes has seizures. His family wants to get him a dog who is able to detect seizures.

The family needs $9,000 to set up the initial pairing of a service dog with Jayden and they'll need another $10,000 to take the dog home.

Now, they're asking for a little bit of help to help save their son's life.

That's why his family wants to get him a service dog to tell them when Jayden's about to have a medical emergency.

"The dog is going to cost right around $18,000 and that's because it's being trained in autism assistance tasks, as well as seizure response," said Kate Cecconi, Jayden's godmother.

Jayden's family has to pay $9,000 before the organization will begin the matching process and another $10,000 at the time the dog is received. The family has created a GoFundMe, which has received over $7,000.

"Our goal is for this dog to give jayden the freedoms he doesn't have right now," Cecconi said.

But the main goal is to save jayden's life as he is loved by so many.

The family only needs $2,000 more to begin the matching process and get Jayden the dog he needs.